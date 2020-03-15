Summer Camp at The Woods set

This summer, elementary, middle and high school youth will have a variety of opportunities to combine learning and fun through several camp offerings at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The first week of Summer Camp at The Woods, on June 15 through 19, will offer Equestrian Camp for Beginners, Adventure Camp at SMWC and Photography/Photoshop Camp. The second week will run on June 22 through 26 with Equestrian Camp for Intermediate Riders and Equestrian Camp for Advanced Riders. All camps are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is included in the cost of each camp.
Adventure Camp, which would explore the SMWC campus through science, is a day camp for girls and boys entering grades 6 to 9. The immersive, hands-on experience in science, technology, engineering, art and math, will teach kids about ecosystems, plants, animals, habitat restoration and biodiversity. The cost is $225.
Photography/Photoshop Camp is designed for kids entering grades 4 to 7. Campers will have the opportunity to capture amazing photographs on the beautiful SMWC campus as they learn photography techniques. The cost is $200.
Equestrian Camp for Beginners is a day camp for girls and boys entering grades 2 to 10. It will cover safe handling practices, leading, riding, grooming and care for a horse. The cost is $250.
Equestrian Camp for Intermediate Riders, for those entering grades 3 to 12, will teach students more advanced techniques and form. Participants will need to know how to saddle and mount the horse without assistance as well as walk, trot and canter. The cost is $250.
Equestrian Camp for Advanced Riders is designed for students entering grades 3 to 12. Campers will receive one-on-one instruction in specific areas of interest. This camp could help participants get ready for show season and learn different aspects of the equine industry and the importance of form to function for horse owners. Campers must bring their own horse for this advanced rider camp. The cost is $300.
John Mace, director of conferences and events at SMWC, said Summer Camp at The Woods brings opportunities for youth to discover and empower themselves.
“Kids take away a wide variety of things: new friendships, new knowledge and they get to discover SMWC,” Mace said. “All of our camps are instructed by faculty of the College.”
The registration deadline is on May 22. For more information or to register, visit smwc.edu/summercamp.
