Students are being asked to write their essays based on the following quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
More specific contest information can be found on the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest website, https://iasp.org/students/mlk-jr-essay/. The online submission deadline is Feb. 28, 2021.
The program is free for Department of Student Programs member schools. Non-member schools will be charged $10 per essay.
Department membership is independent of individual administrator membership through IASP. If you are unsure if your school is a DSP Member, or if you have other questions, contact Chris Hammer at chammer@iasp.org.
