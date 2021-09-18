The State High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will have a combined 50th reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Sycamore Country Club, 200 Heritage Drive, Terre Haute.
Alumni of all classes are welcome to attend. Social hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m. with a buffet at 7, and there will be a cash bar.
Ticket price is $25 per person. Deadline is Thursday, Sept. 23, for reservations.
Next meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Sycamore Club. Contact Charley Jackson at 812-249-1129 for more details.
