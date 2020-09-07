Due to COVID-19 cases among staff, combined with a high demand for substitute teachers, South Vermillion High School will operate through eLearning this week, from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, according to David Chapman, superintendent of the South Vermillion School Corporation.
All other South Vermillion School Corporation schools will operate as normal, Chapman said in a statement.
The measure comes after two high school staff members were quarantined last week pending results of COVID-19 tests.
"We have now been made aware that both have tested positive," Chapman said. "Due to the fact that they have been in the school environment during this past week, it was necessary to begin the process of identifying individuals that may be considered 'close contacts' and have them quarantine as well.
"These individuals are likely to be South Vermillion High School staff members as well. This is being done as a precautionary measure to assure the health and safety of all students and staff at South Vermillion High School," Chapman said.
Chapman said the situation at the high school involves multiple staff members either being tested positive or being considered close contacts, who were within 6 feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes a day; had physical contact with the positive person; had direct contact with a positive person who was coughing, sneezing or had shared a drinking glass, food or other personal items; and lives or stayed overnight for at least one night in a household with a positive person.
The close contact criteria applies "regardless of mask use, face shields or physical barriers," Chapman said.
"As this current situation involves multiple staff members at South Vermillion High School, it has led to a higher than normal demand for substitute teachers, which under normal circumstances, are difficult to fill," Chapman said.
Chapman said the decision is not related to a SVHS student who tested positive last week. Students who were identified as close contacts to that student were contacted and quarantined as determined by the school corporation's re-entry plan and guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Quarantine means separating people who were exposed to someone who was sick," Chapman said. "Since people who were around other sick people are more likely to get sick themselves, quarantine prevents them from unintentionally spreading the virus to other people even before they realize they are sick. Currently, the CDC advises that close contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure with the COVID-19 positive person, even if they have a negative test. This is part of our re-entry plan."
