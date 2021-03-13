Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s Hall of Distinction ceremonies — postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic — have been rescheduled for April. Activities are now set for April 9 at the school and April 10 at the Country Club of Terre Haute in Allendale. Lana Shuck, co-chairperson of the Hall’s committee, announced the rescheduling.
Inductees include photojournalist Mika Brown, architect Dave Heath and former teacher Alexander Lamis. They comprise the school’s 19th Hall of Distinction class.
• Brown (Class of 2005) is an award-winning photographer, producer and photojournalist. She has made the impact of the Holocaust come to life through her film, “Eva 7063.” Brown won a Telly Award for Best Documentary, and has received numerous other awards including the Quill & Scroll Award for excellence in journalism. She has received honors from the Indiana chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, including Best Documentary, Best News Videography and Best Coverage of Government. She is also a camera operator for Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Turner Sports, NBC Sports and ESPN.
• After a successful career in radio and television, Heath changed career paths to become a history teacher for 24 years. Senator Richard Lugar recognized him for documenting stories of Hoosier Veterans, which is housed in the Library of Congress. After retirement, he has served South Vigo as the assistant athletic director and as a valued volunteer for a number of events. Heath serves on several committees not only for South, but also numerous community organizations including Terre Haute Kiwanis club, Terre Haute Area Clean Community, and Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission, as well as an active church member.
• Lamis (Class of 1976) is a partner in a New York architectural firm who has created a variety of energy and environmentally designed buildings all over the country. His designs have included the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club in Orlando, and numerous university buildings at Harvard, Princeton, Rutgers, Trinity, Columbia and Stanford. He holds a bachelor of science degree from MIT, and a master of architecture degree from Columbia University.
Make reservations for the Hall of Distinction event by April 2 at lhs@vigoschools.org or by calling Terre Haute South at 812-462-4252.
