After being postponed because of coronavirus concerns, the Terre Haute South Vigo High School Hall of Distinction induction ceremonies for its Class of 2020 has been rescheduled for Oct. 23 and 24.
The annual event was originally scheduled for April 17 and 18, but pandemic precautions led to its postponement.
Now, a trio of new inductees will be honored at the school on Oct. 23 and at a dinner ceremony Oct. 24 in the Country Club of Terre Haute, said Lana Shuck, co-chairperson of the Hall of Distinction committee.
The inductees include photojournalist Mika Brown, former teacher Dave Heath and New York architect Alexander Lamis.
Brown graduated in 2005 and has won multiple awards as a photographer, producer and photojournalist. She has illuminated the impact of the Holocaust through the film “Eva 7063,” which she co-produced with Ted Green. Brown won a Telly Award for Best Documentary. She is also a camera operator for Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Turner Sports, NBC Sports and ESPN.
Heath is retired as a South history teacher, after 24 years, but currently serves as assistant athletic director. After a successful career in radio and television, Heath changed career paths to pursue teaching. Late Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar recognized Heath for documenting stories of Hoosier Veterans. Those stories are now housed in the Library of Congress.
Lamis, a member of the school’s Class of 1976, is a partner in a New York architectural firm. He has created a variety of energy and environmentally designed buildings all over the country. Lamis’ designs have included the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club in Orlando, and numerous universities’ buildings.
Email Shuck at lhs@vigoschools.org to make reservations for the Hall of Distinction dinner event on Oct. 24.
