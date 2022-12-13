Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced that it will add an online bridge paramedic to bachelor of science in nursing degree program.
Marcia Miller, dean of the division of nursing and sciences, said the program will start in January.
The program is designed for paramedics who have completed an associate degree or only hold a paramedic license. They can earn their bachelor of science in nursing online, enabling students with varied work schedules to take classes while still employed.
This program of study has been designed for paramedics who completed an associate of applied arts, an associate of science degree from another higher education institution or hold a paramedic license in the state of Indiana without additional earned higher education credit.
Miller said she is pleased to be able to have this program added to the nursing and health sciences.
“SMWC will be one of just a few colleges in the country that will offer a program that will allow a paramedic to earn their BSN online with a flexible schedule to allow them to work while they learn,” Miller said in a news release.
Janet Clark provost and vice president for academic affairs, said, “We are pleased to offer this new program to provide an accessible and accelerated pathway for these individuals to earn their BSN and help fill the shortage in nursing.”
SMWC offers an associate of science in paramedic science, a bachelor of science in nursing, a master of science in nursing and a post-master’s family nurse practitioner certificate as well.
For more information, visit smwc.edu/nursing.
