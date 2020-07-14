Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College recently announced two new majors to begin fall 2020.
Digital marketing and supply chain management will be majors available for students as they enroll for the 2020-21 academic year. Both majors will be available for on-campus and online students.
“We are excited to have both of these relevant majors at SMWC," Brennan Randolph, vice president for enrollment management and institutional technology, said in a press release. "This is another example of our commitment to provide programs that will give our students greater success upon graduation.”
The digital marketing major has been customized to provide SMWC students with a comprehensive skill set in marketing while also developing advanced competencies in the digital delivery of marketing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, marketing managers are among the most highly paid professionals in the modern workforce. The number of job postings calling for digital skills has nearly doubled in the last five years according to Burning Glass, a job market analytics company. It is expected to increase at a rate of 8 percent over the next eight years, which is higher than average. As digital media continues to grow in importance, marketers who can navigate the digital world might be more likely to have job prospects.
D.J. Wasmer, professor of business and department chair of the business and leadership department, said, “The digital marketing major will allow our graduates to excel in this rapidly growing field.”
SMWC digital marketing graduates will be able to:
• Prepare and analyze marketing plans that reflect the best practices of the marketing and digital marketing disciplines
• Use technology to create and communicate digital marketing content
• Analyze the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies
The supply chain management major is designed to provide SMWC students with a comprehensive skill set in supply chain management while also leaving room in their schedules for foundational courses imperative for their long-term success. A total of 1.4 million new jobs in supply chain and logistics were created from 2014-18, and it is projected these positions will continue to increase as more companies optimize their supply chain according to Burning Glass. Students who secure jobs in this field can have a real impact as global supply chains continue to proliferate and affect economies throughout the world.
Wasmer is delighted to add this major as well to the business and leadership department. “The supply chain management major prepares students to have a positive impact from day one,” Wasmer said.
SMWC supply chain management graduates will be able to:
• Understand how different components of supply chain management come together to bring a product to market
• Build a workable supply chain from material sourcing all the way to delivery
• Solve real-world supply chain problems experienced by large-scale companies all over the world.
