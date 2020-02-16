Sullivan High School’s National History Honor Society will host its second annual History Faire at 3 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria at Sullivan High School, 902 N. Section St.
This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers.” Projects will include historical character interpretations, poster exhibits and essays on topics such as, Coco Chanel, the Wounded Knee Incident, the Disability Act of 1973 and more.
At 3:30 p.m. in the auditorium, prizes will be awarded for each division, and a grand prize will be awarded for the best in show.
Judges include educators from Southwest School Corp., North Central School District and Indiana State University, as well as students from the ISU Social Studies Education department: Dustin Hitt, principal, SMS; Christle Miller, science teacher, SMS; Sarah Hannon, principal, Northeast Elementary; Dr. Steven Stofferahn, chair and associate professor of history, ISU.
SHS AP History instructor Lynn Norris said the purpose of the History Faire is “to share a love of history, to allow students in depth study of a topic they are interested in, and to show that history is everywhere and in every topic.”
