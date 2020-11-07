The Indiana Commission for Higher Education recently awarded Shakamak High School in Jasonville with the 2020 School and Community Partnership Grant, designed to bring together K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, employers and community organizations to plan and implement supportive efforts for students of all ages completing education and training beyond high school.
The Commission awarded $83,567 to 13 organizations who will implement their suggested programs and events during the current school year. SHS will use its portion of the grant to increase the awareness of and enrollment in the 21st Century Scholarship through two outdoor opportunities in the community this fall.
