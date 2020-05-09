Service, not an alternative for SMWC spring breakers

Submitted photoShaping the world: Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College students at the Community Resource Center where they collected, sorted and distributed donations for the tornado relief efforts in Nashville, Tennessee. Front left to right: Kierstin Seim, Associate Director of Campus Life Sam Robinson, Dallis Davis, Lillian VanderMel. 2nd row left: Emma Taylor, Jessica Moore, Taylor Lee, Hunter Reed, Emilee Roush and the Volunteer Coordinator Wendy. 3rd row: SMWC Campus Minister Josh Winters.