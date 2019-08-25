The Hall of Knights class of 2019 will be inducted on Sept. 21 with a banquet to be held at North Clay Middle School.
The Hall of Knights class for 2019 will include: Bob Medworth, former teacher and band director at Northview; Jan Gambill, former teacher, coach and athletic director; Theresa Tribble, entrepreneur; Steve Kidwell, banker/businessman; Kenny Rowan, state trooper former director of Indiana gaming; and CDR Tad Robbins, USN-Naval officer.
The inductees will be welcomed to Northview on Sept. 20 to meet with the student body, and also be introduced at the homecoming football game.
The following evening is the induction dinner at North Clay Middle School, beginning at 6.
Tickets are available for the dinner and induction ceremony on Sept. 21. Tickets are $20 and will be available through Sept. 13 and can be purchased at Northview High School.
Sponsorships and corporate tables are available. Contact Scott Buell or Craig Trout at Northview High School if interested.
