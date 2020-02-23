Full scholarships to Camp Riley are available to campers from Vigo County with support of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Delta Zeta through Riley Children’s Foundation.
For more than 65 years, Camp Riley has empowered children with physical and cognitive diagnoses by providing enriching, life-changing experiences in a traditional camping environment tailored to their individual needs. It serves youth with sickle cell anemia, cerebral palsy, craniofacial anomalies, hearing loss, muscular dystrophy, Spina Bifida, autism, intellectual disabilities, rare genetic disorders, Down’s syndrome and many other diagnoses.
At Camp Riley, campers shatter perceived limitations, make new friends and reach higher achievements, allowing them to return home with an increased sense of independence and confidence. Applications to secure a spot for 2020 sessions of Camp Riley are available online at www.bradwoods.org/campriley.
Camp Riley is hosted by Bradford Woods, an auxiliary unit of Indiana University located in Martinsville, Indiana.
To enroll or ask questions, contact Nicholas Hunter-Shields at nyhunter@indiana.edu or 765-349-5121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.