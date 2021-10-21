Rose-Hulman professor named to fellowship

A Rose-Hulman assistant professor has been named to a prestigious fellowship.
Kosta Popovic, assistant professor of physics and optical engineering, has been named a 2021 Engineering Unleashed Fellow by a group of his peers and in recognition of his contributions to engineering education and, in particular, entrepreneurial engineering.
This year’s fellows include 27 faculty members from 22 institutions across America, all of whom participated in the Engineering Unleashed faculty development national workshop program.
Each fellow has received a $10,000 grant from the Kern Family Foundation to undertake educational projects that help students identify opportunities, be curious while solving problems, and create long-lasting value – enhancing the work engineers already do to become even more powerful agents of societal good.
Popovic will use the grant to expand efforts with assistant professor Dan Marincel to infuse more hands-on activities and Entrepreneurial Minded Learning (EML) opportunities for first-year students in introductory physics studio courses.
Those efforts were previously supported through a $15,000 program transformation grant from the Kern Family Foundation that also involved Maarij Syed, professor of physics and optical engineering.
Engineering Unleashed is a community of more than 3,500 engineering faculty and staff from diverse universities across the United States, like Rose-Hulman, with a shared mission to graduate engineers with an entrepreneurial mindset so that they can create personal, economic and societal value through a lifetime of meaningful work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.