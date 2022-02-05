Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is preparing for a summer filled with on-campus and at-home programs that allow high school students to explore their interests in science, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, as well as build college preparedness and competitiveness.
And a new Rose Power program, intended specifically for girls currently in ninth grade with an interest in STEM, has been added to the list.
“Rose Power is the latest in a history of summer program opportunities Rose-Hulman has offered high school students, dating back more than 50 years,” said Tom Bear, vice president for enrollment management. “We continue to explore creative ways to generate interest in STEM, especially for students who have historically been underrepresented in such programs. Students in summer programs will get to interact directly with Rose-Hulman faculty and students, and have a firsthand experience of what college life is like at Rose.”
Applications are open through April 1 for the following programs that will allow students to work in teams or individually to complete a variety of hands-on projects, many completely from scratch, with the assistance of faculty mentors. The on-campus programs will provide an opportunity for students to live on a college campus and meet other teens with similar STEM interests from across the country and world.
Rose Power
This program for girls currently in ninth grade will allow them to explore STEM as a career and expose them to women role models. Students will spend six days on campus working in Rose-Hulman’s innovation centers under the guidance of faculty and students. By the end of the week, there won’t be a tool or machine they haven’t conquered. This camp will empower students to build any widget or gadget they can imagine.
This year’s program is planned June 26-July 1. Cost: $1,450.
Operation Catapult
For more than 50 years, this nearly two-week long summer camp experience has been building STEM students skills, knowledge and connectedness with others who share the same math, science and engineering passions. High school juniors or seniors can explore areas of robotics, chemistry and computer programming; make electronic and mechanical machines from scratch; work with state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories; and learn how to communicate their projects to family and friends.
This summer’s 11-day sessions are scheduled: Session I: June 7-17; Session II: June 21-July 1; Session III: July 12-22. Cost: $2,500.
Project Select
This is an immersive, hands-on science and engineering camp for high school students after their freshman or sophomore years. There are two week-long sessions being planned this summer to allow students to build upon their existing science and mathematics knowledge and connect it to modern engineering applications. They will also explore how science can be applied to solve difficult problems and test their designs using state-of-the-art equipment.
This summer’s seven-day sessions are: Session I: July 10-16; Session II: July 17-23. Cost: $1,450.
Creation Crates
Rose‑Hulman offers an experimental engineering design-at-home program for high school students who have completed their sophomore or junior years. A kit of materials will be delivered to each camper’s doorstep, and they will work directly with a Rose-Hulman mechanical engineering faculty mentor online for four hours daily to design, build and test a series of experimental apparatuses, use their own setup to take experimental measurements and analyze the trustworthiness of those results. Students also will learn about life at Rose-Hulman by getting to know a current student and taking a virtual campus tour.
Creation Crates dates: July 25-29. Cost: $500
Rose Accelerate
Students in grades 11-12 and eligible first-year college students can expand their knowledge by taking core college coursework online this summer and earn credits toward their Rose-Hulman degree.
Apply at https://bit.ly/2LBr3Uk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.