Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been selected for a $40,500 state grant to build upon Vigo County education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects.
The grant is from the Indiana Department of Education’s Math and Science Partnership and supports the institute’s Portal Resource for Indiana Science and Mathematics program and the Vigo County School Corp.
PRISM will provide Vigo County teachers with a curated digital library featuring more than 4,000 educational STEM resource materials for kindergarten through 12th grade levels. Resources include classroom and laboratory simulations, animated text, virtual laboratories, and process models, along with items for advanced inquiry-based instruction.
PRISM Director Pat Carlson said program staff will assist the VCSC curriculum coordinator and district math director with eight after-school workshops for 200 elementary, middle school and high school teachers.
There also will be training for three school math coaches.
Since 2008, PRISM has collaborated with VCSC officials to integrate STEM education initiatives into kindergarten through 12th grade programs impacting approximately 50,400 students.
Over the past eight years, the partnership has been enhanced through more than $2.5 million in IDOE math and science project grants. These summer programs have provided approximately 1,000 hours of instruction by more than 25 Rose-Hulman professors.
