The Wabash Valley Road Runners are accepting applications for their 2019-2020 scholarship competition.
WVRR awards two scholarships each year to outstanding student athletes from the Wabash Valley.
Applicants are evaluated based on their academic and athletic accomplishments as well as the contributions they make to their schools and communities.
The electronic application form can be found at wvrr.org.
Deadline for the 2020 competition is March 27.
For additional details on the scholarship program, consult the club’s website at http://www.wvrr.org/.
