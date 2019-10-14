Riverton Parke Agriculture Department awarded $25K

The Riverton Parke Agriculture Department received $25,000 through the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Grant sponsored by the Bayer Fund. A check presentation took place Sept. 27 during halftime of the varsity home football game with agriculture and FFA students, agriculture teachers and local nominating farmers in attendance.
The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program partners with farmers to nominate their local school district to apply for math and science grants. This grant gives farmers the opportunity to support their local rural public school districts. Farmers who nominated Riverton Parke for this grant included Bill Davies, Zane Davies, Greg Mager, Angie Dickey, Lori Dickey, Malcolm Simpson, Brad Clapp and Don Mager.
With this grant money, the agriculture teachers, Micah Humphreys and Michaela Woods, plan on making updates to the greenhouse and the agriculture workshop. Greenhouse updates will include a new heating and cooling system, irrigation system, benches and more. Agriculture workshop updates will include a new ventilation system, welders, and protective equipment for students.
Both agriculture teachers are very appreciative and thankful for the opportunity to make these updates to the agriculture department. They hope that these updates will be beneficial to both Riverton Parke students and the local community. They are excited to show off the newly updated greenhouse and workshop next spring.
The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern U.S. Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. Visit AmericasFarmers.com to learn more.
