RHIT alum appointed at U.S. Homeland Security

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology alumnus Bryan Ware has been appointed the assistant director for cybersecurity of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Ware is responsible for leading the agency’s mission to work with partners and government agencies in providing cyber tools, incident response services and assessment capabilities to protect and strengthen critical infrastructure, according to a news release from Rose-Hulman.
Ware is already a familiar face at CISA, having served as assistant secretary for cyber, infrastructure and resilience policy since early in 2019. His nomination for this new role was made by President Donald Trump on Dec. 18 and became official Jan. 9.
“CISA has a critical mission as our nation’s leading cybersecurity agency and I do not take this responsibility lightly. I look forward to continuing to drive the ball down the field,” Ware in an agency news release.
Ware, a 1992 graduate, started his professional career with defense contractors, working on advanced technology programs, early unmanned aerial vehicle payloads and counterterrorism technologies. He has been issued multiple patents in artificial intelligence and mobile technology.
In 1998, Ware founded an artificial intelligence company, which was acquired by Haystax in 2013.
He continued to serve in leadership roles with the firm, as chief technology officer and chief executive officer until 2018. That’s when he moved into government work.
