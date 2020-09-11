Lincoln Trail College at Robinson is among 15 Illinois community colleges to receive more than $103.5 million from the state to expand existing facilities and construct new buildings, according to a recent press release from Gov. JB Pritzker. LTC will receive $8,370,000 for the construction of a Technology Center.
“At Lincoln Trail College, some of our technical programs are still being taught in buildings constructed in 1969 that were intended to be temporary structures,” said Dr. Ryan Gower, chancellor of Illinois Eastern Community Colleges. Those temporary buildings lack the physical space and infrastructure to allow faculty to use modern instructional technology, he added.
The Technology Center at LTC will house several technical programs including Process Technology, Construction Technology, Welding, Broadband Telecommunications, and Computer Security and Forensics. The center also will house a new University Partnership Center that will allow area residents to earn degrees from select four-year colleges without leaving home.
“The cost of earning a four-year degree is becoming a real barrier for students,” Gower said. “Much of the cost is related to relocation and housing in a new community. Our University Partnership Center will eliminate the need for area students to leave our community to earn a four-year degree. With the classroom technology that is available today, it is possible for LTC students to remotely join instruction at participating institutions from across the country.”
The decision to release this funding in a time when state budgets are tight has been met with questions. “As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the economy of every state in the nation, it is more critical than ever that we continue to invest in the state’s educational institutions so they can continue to provide resources that advance livelihoods and spur the economy,” Pritzker said in the release.
This is a sentiment shared by Gower. “As colleges close to the Indiana border, there is a role for us to play in reversing the trend of outmigration from our communities. Investing in our colleges is one of the best ways to strengthen our local economies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.