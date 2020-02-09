First Friends Preschool at First Baptist Church in Terre Haute will offer Preschool Preview Days from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 through 27.
This is an open house for people interested in the preschool program for the 2020-21 school year. Registration packets will be available.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. on March 3 and 4 for current preschool and church families. Registration will be open to the public at 9:30 a.m. on March 5.
The church is at 4701 Poplar St. For more details call 812-877-2354.
