Lincoln Trail College announces its annual Scholarship Audition Day on Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other dates and times are available by appointment.
Each year Lincoln Trail College and the Lincoln Trail College Foundation award over $25,000 in scholarships and tuition waivers to deserving students in the performing arts. While tuition waivers are performance based, scholarships are administered by the Lincoln Trail College Foundation and have a variety of criteria. To be considered for either a scholarship or a tuition waiver, you must schedule an audition with Music Department faculty and submit the appropriate scholarship applications by March 13.
Forms for admission to the college, and applications for financial aid, scholarships and tuition waivers are available online at www.iecc.edu/ltc. Tuition waivers are awarded for the full academic year and may be renewed for a second year. The audition consists of performing a prepared piece of music, sight reading and an interview.
Lincoln Trail College provides a comprehensive music transfer program including music theory and aural training as well as applied lessons in voice, piano, or the student’s chosen instrument. Music ensembles include Concert Choir, Camerata Illiana, Jazz Band, and the award-winning chamber vocal ensemble, Statesmen Singers.
For further details or to schedule an audition, contact Rebecca Carmack at (618) 544-8657, ext. 1430, or via email at carmackr@iecc.edu.
