As the Theater Renaissance project at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois, gets underway, a new committee is working to enhance the project.
Perfect Pitch is working to add state-of-the-art sound isolation practice rooms to the project.
The practice rooms are already in the plans for the new building, but these practice rooms would enhance them by adding the sound dampening technology. It would allow students to practice and take lessons without the sounds of other students interfering.
LTC’s current practice rooms have concrete block walls, and they don’t provide an ideal environment for education, music instructor Rebecca Carmack said.
“They are not soundproofed so you can hear other people practicing or taking lessons and they’re very small and dark.”
Carmack said the applied music lesson program has been growing over the last few years. There’s a mix of students taking lessons for credit and community members taking non-credit lessons, she added. She believes enhancements like this will only help strengthen the program.
Perfect Pitch is working to raise money to install Wenger SoundLok Sound Isolation Rooms. The rooms are regarded as some of the best soundproofed practice rooms available.
The organization, which is a partnership between the LTC Foundation and people who have a passion for the performing arts at LTC, is hoping to raise $90,000 for the rooms.
Those who wish to donate to the project can visit lincolntrailcollegefoundation.com. There will be an option where individuals can donate online, or they can send a check to the address provided.
