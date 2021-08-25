Patilla joins LTC music department

Dr. Michael Patilla joins Lincoln Trail College as the Director of Music and Performing Arts Coordinator. He has a diverse national and international teaching and performance career.
Dr. Patilla comes to LTC from Lake Land College, where he served as the Associate Dean of Correctional Programs. Before that, he was a music professor at Mississippi State University for 18 years.
Dr. Patilla has performed and taught as a classical guitarist throughout the United States, as well as Canada, El Salvador, England, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, and Spain, and served as a guest lecturer at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Honduras as a 2007-2008 Fulbright Scholar.
He holds a doctoral degree in music from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. As Director of Fine Arts at Lincoln Trail College, he will be teaching various music courses, directing the Jazz Band and Statesmen Singers, and teaching applied lessons in guitar and orchestral strings.
