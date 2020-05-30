Parke Heritage High School in Rockville recently announced Class of 2020 graduation and prom events set for July 23 through 26.
Graduation practice will begin at 6 p.m. July 23 in the Parke Heritage Middle School gym, followed by a meal provided for and served by the junior class.
The commencement ceremony will start at 7 p.m. July 24 in the middle school gym. At the beginning of July, after consulting with the Parke County Health Officer, the school will send out information on the number of tickets each family will receive.
Senior Honors Awards will be integrated within the graduation ceremony. Certain Senior Awards will be published through PHHS-NCP social media in May and June ahead of the graduation ceremony.
If the Indiana Back on Track guidelines are changed by July 24 to be more restrictive, the graduation ceremony will take place at the high school’s football field in a modified social distancing format with potential limitations on in-person audience attendance.
Prom events include:
July 25: Prom Grand March, 7 p.m., PHHS gym
July 25: Prom, 8 to 11 p.m., PHHS cafetorium
July 26: Post prom trip. Information will be provided by the Post Prom Committee.
The school will consult with the Parke County Health Officer in early July on the best way to hold prom, and any potential social distancing modifications.
