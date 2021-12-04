“Just in the Nick of Time’’ will be performed by the Parke Heritage Middle School drama department at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the cafetorium of Parke Heritage High School.
In this Christmas whodunit, ace detective Red Mistletoe is asked by the citizens of the North Pole to find Santa Claus, who has disappeared at the height of the holiday season. If losing Santa wasn’t enough, the heretofore colorful citizens are losing their Christmas spirit and their holiday hues. The original screenplay was written by Linda Daugherty.
Tickets are $5 a person and can be purchased at the door.
The play is being directed by Ms. Whitney Anderson and Mrs. Molly Blystone. Hair and make-up is done by Mrs. Kylie Gates.
Cast members include Mason Barger, Hallie Miller, Kali Burgess, Jaden Marietta, Marlee Jeffers, Ashlyn Gillogly, Samantha Boardman, Mia Bowles, Ella Lacy, Cian Todd, Abby Mathis, Mackenzie Gillogly, Samantha Mikus, Haley Holtsclaw, Michael Smith, Hailey Bonomo and Katelyn Williams.
