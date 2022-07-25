Parke Heritage Middle School names new principal

Lisa Wrightsman has been named principal of Parke Heritage Middle School for the 2022-23 school year. She replaces Amanda Williams who is joining the North Putnam staff.
Wrightsman has been a North Central Parke Schools employee for 13 years. She has taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades for 12 years. During the 2021-22 school year, she served as the district’s Curriculum Director. She earned a degree from Indiana State University in elementary education with reading and gifted and talented license add ons. She earned her masters degree in K-12 school administration.
“I want to continue some of the great ideas Mrs. Williams created," Wrightsman said. "She was tough on discipline, but at the end of the day, you knew it was because she cared. The middle school years can be so difficult to go through. I want to be that leader that students can come to when needed. I want our staff to be a huge support system for the kids and each other. I want to see our students grow so much while we have them — academically, socially and as an overall person."
