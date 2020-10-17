Parke Heritage Middle School Drama Department to present 'Cinderella Confidential'

The Parke Heritage Middle School Drama Department will present “Cinderella Confidential” at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Parke Heritage High School cafetorium. Tickets are $5 a person.
The play follows competing reporters Sonny Glamour and Deb Jabber, both trying to catch the story of the century: “Who was the dancing beauty who left her shoe at the ball last night?” They meet several characters from favorite fairy tales that lead them to Cinderella’s house.
Cast members include Natalie Tome, Treyton Burgess, Brennan Cox, Maura Jacks, Shelby Robertson, Maddie Ryan, Mason Brister, Katelyn Williams, Ella Lacy and Lucas Hutchens.
Serving as crew members are Brookelynn Brady, Samantha Mikus, Abby Mathis, Mackenzie Gillogly, Marlee Jeffers, Alexis McAmis, Harlee Flood, Titus Moore, Jayde Gearld, Mia Bowles, Helen O’Donnell, Brooklynn Reath and Destinee Stevenson.
The play is directed by school staff members Mrs. Molly Blystone and Ms. Whitney Anderson.
