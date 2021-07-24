Paris Union School District 95 at Paris, Illinois, is recruiting hairstylists and barbers willing to donate their time to give students free haircuts from 2 to 8 p.m. CDT on Aug. 3.
Organizers for the Paris 95 event requests that individuals sign up for three-hour shifts, 2 to 5 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m.
Anyone willing to donate their time to give students haircuts before school starts can text Dr. Jeremy Larson at 217-264-0835 to register and select their preferred work shift.
