PACE Community Action Agency announces the 2020 Judith K. Bobe Scholarship opportunity.
The scholarship is named in honor of Pace CAA’s former Head Start director who worked within the program over 40 years. The scholarship is specifically for former Head Start students who attended in the Indiana counties of Daviess, Greene, Knox or Sullivan.
According to CEO Dr. Bertha Proctor, “At Pace Head Start, we not only prepare children for kindergarten, we are preparing students for college. Education is an important component of each of our programs and is essential to meeting our mission, of providing support services that improve the community and encourage self-reliance.”
PACE has traditionally provided two $500 scholarships to assist graduating high school seniors with their college expenses. Applicants are required to submit a typed essay about the impact that Head Start has made in their school readiness and in the student’s academic performance.
Former Head Start students from Daviess, Greene, Knox and Sullivan counties are encouraged to apply. Applications are available through all local high school counselors or through https://www.pacecaa.org/scholarship-program. Completed applications must be received by Pace by March 27.
For more details on any PACE Community Action Agency program or service, visit http://www.pacecaa.org or call 812-882-7927.
