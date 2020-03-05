Key Club at Northview High School in Brazil will host a fundraiser to help fight cancer on March 17 in the school gym.
At 6:30 p.m. the Brazil City and Clay County Volunteer firefighters will take on the Brazil City Police and Clay County Sheriff Department in the “Crime Fighters vs. Fire Fighters” Hoops for Hope event.
An Army National Guard member will sing the National Anthem and Northview Band members will play old fight songs. There also will be celebrity referees, half time entertainment, contests with prizes, and concessions.
Admission is $1 for those who purchase a “Really Cool” T-shirt for $11. Order forms are available at the school, The Brazil Times, Riddell National Bank and A+ Printing. Checks payable to Northview High School must be turned in to the main office by today.
Admission without a T-shirt is $5; no charge for preschool children.
All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Wabash Valley.
For more details, call Northview’s main office at 812-448-2661, ext. 1200, or Mrs. Krider, 812-230-0244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.