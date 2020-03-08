Terre Haute North Vigo High School is pleased to announce the nomination process for the 2020 Polaris Award for Patriots of Purpose. This award was created in honor of Carl S. Riddle, the original North Star, who through his constant and steadfast leadership established meaningful traditions and guided Patriots to their highest level of excellence. Each year they celebrate and honor three individuals who have brought distinction to North Vigo High School through their personal, professional, and civic accomplishments. They look forward to receiving nominations for outstanding Patriots.
Selection criteria: Nominees must be associated with Terre Haute North Vigo High School as either current or former faculty, staff, or alumni. Official nomination forms must be completed and submitted for consideration. Nomination forms are available at the THN main office, or they may be accessed through the Terre Haute North website.
Nominations should be submitted by March 16 and mailed to the Terre Haute North Vigo High School Polaris Award Screening Committee at 3434 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47804. Applications and questions can be emailed to Eileen Torrence Mann at emt@vigoschools.org. The subject line should read Polaris Nominations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.