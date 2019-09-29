Terre Haute North Vigo High School announces the recipients of this year’s Polaris Awards for Patriots of Purpose. The Polaris Awards were established in 2011 in honor of Carl S. Riddle, first principal of North High School. Three Polaris Awards are presented annually to alumni or former staff who have brought distinction to North through significant personal, professional and civic achievements.
Susan Eisman, Lt. Col. Daniel Lindley and Rondrell Moore will be honored at the Polaris Awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm.
Eisman taught at Tell City and Terre Haute South Vigo High School before becoming a member of the Terre Haute North family in 1983. While at Terre Haute North, Eisman began the Students Against Drinking and Driving Club, Knowledge Masters, and the Prom Closet while serving as an Interact Club sponsor. She also sponsored the Patriots Supporting Patriots Christmas Project. In 2011, Eisman undertook a project that would impact the entire population of Vigo County. When she learned of the food insecurities that some children at North were experiencing, she set about finding support to offer “backpacks” filled with nutritious food for students to have something to eat when school was not in session. This program continued as a North Vigo project throughout 2012, after which, Eisman approached the administration of the Vigo County School Corp. about taking on the project. The Backpack Program was promptly adopted as a district-wide initiative that continues to serve Vigo County students.
Lindley, class of 1998, is commander of the 310th Airlift Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. He is responsible for all squadron personnel and C-37A global airlift operations that support the nation’s senior leaders. Lindley was commissioned from the United States Air Force Academy in 2002 with a major in astronautical engineering. After undergraduate pilot training, he began his career at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, serving worldwide tanker and airlift operations in the KC-10. He followed with an assignment to Chievres Air Base, Belgium, where he provided Executive Airlift Support in the C-37A, also known as the Gulfstream 5, to the Supreme Allied Commander, Europe. While there, he served as deputy director of Support Operations, overseeing airfield requirements and led a flight consisting of 70 airmen and 13 separate unique career fields. He also managed all command and control for SACEUR missions as Chief of Current Operations. He is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours in the KC-10, C-37A and C-130H, including multiple combat hours in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.
Moore, a 2004 graduate, discovered his love for reporting in college. He joined Sycamore Beat, the campus news station. He also was news director at WISU, the campus radio station. While honing his journalism skills, Rondrell interviewed various notable subjects, including television host Nancy Grace, criminal profiler John Douglas, Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin and then presidential hopeful, Barack Obama. Through his current position as evening anchor at WTHI-TV, Rondrell has been able to work with several non-profits. He’s emceed and helped plan several events and fundraisers. Those groups include the Red Cross, United Way, 14th and Chestnut Community Center, CODA, Race for the Cure, Vigo County CASA and more. He also has given motivational messages at several local schools, churches, and non-traditional venues, including prisons. In 2016 he was honored with the 12 under 40 award from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star for his contributions to the community. He’s currently a member of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation Distribution Committee. Rondrell considers his most important calling the ministry he performs as an ordained elder at Saints Home Church of God in Christ.
Reservations for the event are $30 per person and can be made through Jan Zwerner at 812-462-4312.
