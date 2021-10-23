Versiti Blood Center of Indiana on Oct. 13 announced North Vermillion High School among winners of the 2021 Colts Leadership Challenge – a partnership with the Indianapolis Colts aimed at inspiring Indiana high school teams to promote blood donation in their local communities.
The Leadership Challenge gave young leaders the chance to make a difference both on and off the field by hosting blood drives between Memorial Day and Labor Day. NVHS in Cayuga was among 31 teams to answer the call, impacting more than 2,000 lives across the state.
NVHS was named winners in two of the three categories: MVP (Top-performing school, collecting the most units of blood) and Most Improved (Highest increase in units collected from 2020 to 2021). Rookie of the Year (Top-performing new school) went to Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville.
The top teams for each category were awarded a $1,000 equipment grant from the Indianapolis Colts, 2021 Colts Leadership Challenge trophy and limited-edition Kenny Moore II Colts Bleed Blue footballs.
In Indiana, 560 lifesaving blood donations are needed each day to meet the needs of Versiti’s 80 partner hospitals across the state. In the summer, donations drop nearly 20 percent – creating a massive need for community support.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood or find a community blood drive, call 317-916-5150 or go to versiti.org/Indiana.
