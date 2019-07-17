Parents/guardians of North Central Parke Schools can register their students online or attend the registration day on Aug. 1. Online registration will open on Tuesday, July 23, for parents to access their child’s Harmony.
To register online, parents need to go to the school website at www.ncp.k12.in.us for updated information. Follow the links to their student’s respective school. Log in under “Harmony Family Access” and follow the instructions to register. The Harmony account needs to be used to pay for book rental with a debit/credit card. There is also an option to register online and send a check for book rental with your student on the first day of school. NCP kindergarten students are free for the 2019-20 school year. There will be no charge for kindergarten textbook rental. Do not pay online. An adjustment will be made to your account.
For parents/guardians, who do not have access to Online Registration, can attend the registration event. This event to register and pay for textbook rental fees will be on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the Rockville Elementary cafeteria.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can pick up their schedules and parents/guardians must pay their student’s book rental and fees at registration.
Cafeteria meal payments can be made online during registration or anytime during the school year. The cafeteria will also be available to take meal payments at registration. Checks need to be payable to North Central Parke Schools.
Parents of new students will need to call their child’s school to set up an appointment. All new students will need to bring their birth certificate, Social Security number, shot records, and custodial papers, if applicable.
To make an appointment, call your student’s respective school at Rockville Elementary (K-5) at 765-569-4300; Turkey Run Elementary (K-5) at 765-597-2760; Parke Heritage Middle School (6-8) at 765-597-2700 and Parke Heritage High School (9-12) at 765-569-4100.
The first day of school for North Central Parke Community School students will be Wednesday, Aug. 7. This will be a full day of attendance.
