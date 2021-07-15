Registration for North Central Parke Community School Corp. students for the 2021-22 school year will open on Monday, July 26.
All parents should log into their Harmony Parent Account and update their students demographic information, complete all student registration forms, pay their textbook rental fees, etc. Fees can also be made by check during the first week of school.
Parents should note that all students must have completed their registration before the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 9.
Back to school and registration information can be found on the NCP and school website at https://www.ncp.k12.in.us/.
For those unable to register online can call their school's office to make an appointment to register in person. Staff will be available to take phone calls beginning on Monday, July 26.
• Rockville Elementary School, 569-5363
• Turkey Run Elementary School, 597-2760
• Parke Heritage Middle School, 597-2700
• Parke Heritage High School, 569-5686
Parents of new students also will need to call the school to make an appointment to register their students.
Anyone who needs assistance with their Harmony Parent Account, can refer to the Harmony Parent Account Account Link on the NCP website.
