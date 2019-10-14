The first week of school, several students attended the Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. The students performed with the INPact Band along with 500 other middle school students at the opening ceremony as well as performed at the Pan Am Plaza. They also got to perform a piece with Al Chez, famous trumpet player who played on the Late Show with David Letterman for years.
Students involved:
Owen Chapman (Honey Creek Middle School), Daphny Kirby (South), Aliya Leech (South), Landon Grahek (South), Skyward Liaison (Honey Creek Middle School).
Nathaniel Simpson was the band director.
