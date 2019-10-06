The National FFA Organization awarded an FFA Alumni and Supporters Give Back to Your Roots Grant to Sullivan County FFA Alumni Chapter on Sept. 25 in Indianapolis.
The Sullivan County FFA Alumni plans to use the $813 grant to help pay affiliate chapter fees for the Sullivan FFA Chapter. Using the money for affiliation fees ensures that all students taking agricultural classes at Sullivan High School and Sullivan Middle School are officially recognized FFA members.
The Sullivan FFA Chapter became an affiliate chapter six years ago, and since then, all agriculture students have been FFA members. This membership status ensures that all agricultural students have the opportunity to engage in classroom/lab instruction, FFA activities, and supervised agricultural experience programs. The Sullivan County FFA Alumni Chapter has financially supported this chapter designation since its inception in Sullivan, and this grant will allow the alumni members to further support even more FFA chapter activities that work to grow leaders, build the community, and strengthen agriculture.
The Sullivan FFA Chapter is ranked among the Top 10 FFA chapters in Indiana, and is ranked among the top 5 percent of chapters in the nation. With about 180 members in eighth through 12th grade, the Sullivan FFA Chapter focuses on community involvement, career preparation, and leadership development. The Sullivan FFA Chapter provides opportunities for students to serve their community through projects in agricultural classes, and gives students opportunities to develop career and leadership skills through National FFA conferences and travel opportunities across Indiana and the Midwest.
For more details on the Sullivan FFA Chapter contact Kevin Cross at kcross@swest.k12.in.us or Jeff Miller at jmiller@swest.k12.in.us. Also, follow on Twitter and Instagram at www.twitter.com/SullivanINFFA and www.instagram.com/sullivaninffa.
