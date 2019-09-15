Montezuma High School Alumni Homecoming Committee has set the annual MHS Alumni Homecoming for Saturday. Festivities will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. at the Montezuma Community Center at 800 N. Jackson St.
The parade line up will begin at 10 a.m. at the Community Center with the parade at 10:30. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by the Montezuma Boys Baseball League.
A business meeting will follow at 12:30 p.m. when the meeting will be opened by master of ceremonies Ann Stanley, class of 1959. The 50-year Honor Class of 1969 will be given special recognition during the meeting and the Alumni of the Year Award will be presented.
The meeting will conclude with a memorial service led by Stanley honoring all deceased alumni who have passed since homecoming 2018; and the traditional singing of the school song led by former cheerleaders will take place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.