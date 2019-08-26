Medical student from Dennison receives Dr. Phipps Scholarship

Riley Spencer of Dennison, Illinois, is the recipient of the 2019 Dr. Leland Phipps Memorial Scholarship. The medical student has been employed at Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, as a family medicine medical scribe, call center adviser and Emergency Department technician.
The $1,000 scholarship, made possible by the Carle Foundation, is awarded to a Horizon Health employee to further his or her education in the healthcare field.
“I have chosen healthcare as my profession because within the last four years I have realized that helping people is truly my passion,” Spencer said. “Being interested in the human body was an avenue in healthcare, and job shadowing several Paris physicians furthered my interest. The patient/physician interaction is what drives me to pursue this career. Ultimately, I hope to experience this dynamic and help others to the best of my ability.”
Spencer is attending medical school at Ross University in Barbados. A 2014 graduate of Paris High School, Spencer earned a bachelor of science degree in biology at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard (Cindy) Spencer of Dennison.
“My time at Horizon Health has greatly influenced my decision to pursue a career in medicine to become a physician and practice in Paris. I have seen exactly what Horizon Health has to offer in every facet. Working in three different positions has developed necessary patient care skills and shown me exactly the type of work ethic I need to survive in the medical field,” Spencer added.
Spencer’s name will be added to the Dr. Leland Phipps Memorial Scholarship plaque that is on permanent display near the main entrance to Paris Community Hospital.
Dr. Phipps, a long-time Paris family medicine physician, died suddenly on May 22, 2017.
