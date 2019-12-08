Medical Helicopter visits North Vermillion High for close-up look

Several local high school students got an up-close look at a medical helicopter during an October visit from IU Health Lifeline.
The helicopter crew landed on the North Vermillion High School football practice field. Then, the crew members discussed the capabilities and responsibilities of medical services in-flight with students in the Emergency Medical Services course.
The EMS course is a new class for students interested in learning how to help others who need immediate medical attention, whether in ambulances, helicopters or emergency rooms. The course is in its second year.
Eric Shaughnessy, director of EMS Operations for Illiana EMS, teaches the class, which consists of high school juniors and seniors from North Vermillion, South Vermillion, Covington and Seeger.
IU Health Lifeline is based in Terre Haute.
The Emergency Medical Services program is only one of the 22 career and technical training programs available through the WRCTE. These programs are hosted at Seeger, Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, South Vermillion and Riverton Parke High Schools, as well as Thompson’s College of Cosmetology.
For more information on the programs available, www.wrcte.org or contact Craig Newby, director of career and technical education, at 765-245-2870.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.