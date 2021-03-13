Parke Heritage High School drama department’s M.A.D. Weekend, which began Friday, March 12, continues Sunday, March 14.
Students’ art from all four North Central Parke Community schools will be on display from 1 to 2 p.m. in PHHS at Rockville.
The drama production, “Life in Shorts,” will begin at 2:30 p.m. The PHHS band will perform during the production.
There is no cost to view the art exhibit by students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Tickets to attend the drama performance are $6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.