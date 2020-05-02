Alpha Iota Epsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois, has been named as one of the Top 100 chapters in the international Phi Theta Kappa organization.
LTC’s chapter worked on increasing the college’s social media presence for their college project. The students developed contests that consisted of people liking LTC and LTC PTK social media channels and having people share content and tag other people. The students measured the increase in their social media presence thanks to the contests. They also awarded prizes that were provided by LTC’s Recruitment Office and the Office of the President.
The overall theme of this year’s Honors in Action Research Project was Transformations: Acknowledging, Assessing and Achieving Change. LTC chose the sub-theme of “Powers of Connection” and researched the cancel culture.
Students researched the psychological aspect of why people cancel other people and why people are so quick to follow someone else’s lead without thinking through the facts. They found examples of people and companies that were canceled and presented them to students and asked if they should be canceled. They then gave the back story of the canceled subjects and redid the survey to see if there was a difference in opinion.
Also at the convention, LTC President Dr. Ryan Gower was formally presented with his Paragon Award, which recognizes college presidents who show strong support for student success by recognizing academic achievement, leadership and service.
