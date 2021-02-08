The Statesmen Singers at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois, are giving people a chance to share some love virtually this Valentine’s Day by offering musical virtual valentines.
“We’re very excited about this,” says Statesmen Singers director Rebecca Carmack. “This is a great way for people to share their friendship and love in a very fun way.”
People can choose between two songs, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Thank You For Being A Friend.” There’s a form people can fill out when they choose their song where they can add a personalized message that will be recorded by a member of the Statesmen Singers. A video with the personalized message and the song will be emailed to the recipient on Valentine’s Day.
Cost of the musical virtual valentine is $30. The valentines serve as a fundraiser for the Statesmen Singers.
“One of the things I’m excited about this year is that the recipients of our singing valentines will have something they can watch again and again,” Carmack said.
People who want to purchase a musical virtual valentine can visit www.iecc.edu/LTCValentine to fill out the form and pick which song they want.
