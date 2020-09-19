Alpha Iota Epsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois was recently named an Outstanding Chapter in the Illinois Region and earned an Outstanding College Project Award and an Outstanding Honors in Action Award.
For its project, the chapter worked on helping increase the college’s social media presence. The students developed contests that consisted of people liking LTC and LTC PTK social media channels and having people share content and tag other people. The students measure the increase in their social media presence based on the contests. As a part of the contests, PTK awarded prizes provided by LTC’s Recruitment Office and the Office of the President.
The Honors in Action project researched the cancel culture. They researched the psychological aspect of why people cancel other people and why people are so quick to follow someone else’s lead without thinking through the facts. They also found examples of people and companies that were canceled. They first asked students if that should have happened and then gave the back story and then asked the students again to see if they changed their minds.
