Lincoln Trail College at Robinson, Illinois, announces the return of Children’s Summer Theater and College For Kids programs, as well as summer community education classes.
Children’s Summer Theater will put on two shows. “Pirates Past Noon Kids” will feature children that will enter first through fourth grades this fall. “Dear Edwina Jr.” will feature children entering fifth through ninth grades. Registration for both age groups is May 8 from 8 to 10 a.m. CDT at the Zwermann Arts Center Theater and the cost is $125.
Auditions will be May 24 through 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. and rehearsals June 2 through 24. The younger kids have their rehearsals from 9 to 11 a.m. and rehearsals for the older kids are noon to 2 p.m. Performances of “Pirates Past Noon Kids” are June 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and performances of “Dear Edwina Jr.” are June 26 at 7 p.m. and June 27 at 2 p.m.
College For Kids begins June 7 and runs for three weeks. The summer camp combines fun and games with learning opportunities for children entering first through eighth grades. There are full-day and half-day options available and both options provide meals for the kids. Children can come for the entire three weeks or choose which weeks they want to attend.
June 7 through 11 is Sports and Games Galore. Kids will participate in interactive games for all ages. There will be a focus on fitness and exercise, healthy nutrition, and teamwork. June 14 through 18 is an International Fair where kids will get to experience food, games, music, crafts, dancing, arts and other cultural activities from around the world. June 21 through 25 is called Shark Tank, where kids will learn about idea generation, develop marketing and advertising strategies, infuse technology, build basic business plans, and practice interpersonal communication skills.
The full-day option for College For Kids is $200 per week and includes breakfast, lunch, and a snack. The half-day option is $100 with the morning option including breakfast and lunch and the afternoon option providing lunch and a snack. There is also a full-day option that allows kids to participate in Children’s Summer Theater. It is $175 a week plus the additional Children’s Summer Theater fee.
LTC offers several classes for kids and adults throughout summer. There’s a babysitting class on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where kids will learn pediatric first aid, household safety and games, and activities for kids. Upon completion, they earn a certificate.
There’s a cupcake and cookie decorating class for kids on June 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Mommy and Me Swim classes will be offered in the natatorium. The program is designed to get ages three and younger used to water and will allow parents and their children to work together with a series of fun exercises in the water. This class will be Tuesdays, June 7 through July 29, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and the other is available Saturdays June 12 through July 29 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Karate for Kids, available May 17 through Aug. 9, covers basic martial arts concepts, self-defense, and movement. Taekwondo is available May 17 through Aug. 11.
Beginning July 1, LTC will offer Crochet 101, an introduction for beginners and a review of basic techniques for those wanting a refresher. It will run on Thursdays, July 1 through Aug. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A class on herb and botanical extractions and infusions begins Aug. 3. The class will teach how to create lotions, salves and oils. The class takes place on Aug. 3, 10, and 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.
LTC will offer morning, afternoon and evening water aerobics classes throughout summer.
Students who want to register for any of LTC’s community education classes can call 618-544-8657, ext. 1425, or by visiting the Lincoln Trail College Library.
