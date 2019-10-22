Robinson, Ill. -- People who want help filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid can get it at Lincoln Trail College from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in Williams Hall.
The 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid is now open for people to complete. Lincoln Trail College Coordinator of Financial Aid Amy Theriac says filling out the FAFSA is important for students looking to qualify for scholarships and other forms of financial aid. “There are some forms of financial aid that are on a first-come, first-served basis, so the sooner you fill out your FAFSA, the more aid you might be eligible for.”
Theriac says LTC’s FAFSA Night event is all about helping people fill out the FAFSA properly. She says there are a lot of people that have questions when they fill out the form, and LTC’s experts will be there to help give people the guidance they need. Theriac says you will be able to ask other financial aid questions you might have during the free event.
There are a few things participants will need to bring to LTC’s FAFSA Night. Students will need their 2018 tax information and their parents’ or guardians’ 2018 tax information. Participants will also need to know their Social Security Number and have their driver’s license.
FAFSA Night is free and includes snacks for participants. They will also have the chance to win free prizes.
For more information on Lincoln Trail College, visit www.iecc.edu/ltc, www.facebook.com/LincolnTrailCollege, www.twitter.com/ltc_il, or watch LTTV at www.youtube.com/LincolnTrailCollege.
