Lincoln Trail College at Robinson, Illinois will begin offering a new microcertificate that will help train people to better serve customers in January. The new Customer Service Management program is available online and is open to LTC students and members of the community.
Customer Service Management focuses on customer service theories, communication, problem-solving, and resolving complaints among other topics. The idea behind the certificate is to give students the skills they need to provide quality customer service.
“One thing that we know is that recent data suggests that 87 percent of customers have actually left a business or left a company because they were unhappy with the service that they received,” Dean of Instruction Brent Todd said. “In addition, seven-to-ten Americans say that they will actually spend more money with a company where they feel that they get an adequate amount of service.”
Todd said the idea of the new Customer Service Management program is to give people a chance to learn how they can build better relationships with customers and better serve customers.
Todd believes the program would be great for LTC students looking at a career in business or public service, but he also believes the new microcertificate program is a great opportunity for local businesses to enhance the skills of their employees.
The Customer Service Management program will be available in a fully online format, making it easier for community members to take the classes. The certificate is six credit hours in length, and it can be completed in as little as one semester.
People interested in enrolling in a microcertificate program or any other class at LTC can call 618-544-8657 to speak with an adviser.
