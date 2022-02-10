The Wabash Valley Community Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties. Funded by Lilly Endowment Inc., this scholarship program is administered locally by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and its Clay and Sullivan County affiliates.
North Vigo High School senior Maureen (Moe) Barrett, daughter of Greg and Molly Barrett of Terre Haute, and South Vigo High School senior Maxwell (Max) Scamihorn, son of Tiffany Scamihorn and the late Trevor Scamihorn of Terre Haute, were selected as the Vigo County Lilly Endowment Community Scholars.
The Sullivan County student receiving the award is North Central High School senior Adam Walker. Adam is the son of John and Leanne Walker of Hymera.
Representing Northview High School as the 2022 Clay County Lilly Endowment Community Scholar is Jinna Hyatt. Jinna is the daughter of Kimberly Hyatt of Brazil and Mitchell Hyatt of Centerpoint.
The Community Foundation received 324 applications from students in the three-county area. Each county had its own selection committee composed of citizens from throughout the county. The selection process was “blind” in that all identifying material was concealed prior to application review by the committees to make this as fair a process as possible. Any Indiana resident planning to attend an Indiana college or university for the first time in the fall of 2022 who attended school in Clay, Sullivan or Vigo counties and will have graduated from an accredited Indiana high school by the end of June 2022, was eligible to apply.
This scholarship seeks to select well-rounded individuals and does not lean solely on academic achievement. Selection criteria for the three-county area is weighted as follows: 20% financial need; 20% academic achievement; 50% activities outside the academic setting, such as extracurricular activities, service to the greater community and/or part-time employment; and a final 10% for extenuating circumstances.
The scholarship committees in each county conducted interviews and narrowed the field to top finalists in each county. The nominees’ applications were then submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc., statewide administer of the scholarship program, for the final selection of the recipients.
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling in excess of $439 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
