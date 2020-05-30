About 175 high-school students from across the state competed in 11 different categories at the 12th annual Jobs for America’s Graduates Career Development Conference on May 8.
Originally scheduled in March, the conference was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was staged virtually at the Indiana Government Center in downtown Indianapolis.
This year, regional winners were challenged to compete virtually and send their efforts in for judging.
In the Employability Skills category, first place went to Shadiamond Johnson, Terre Haute North Vigo High School; Financial Literacy, first place went to Kaylee Jones, Sullivan High School; Public Speaking, third place went to Amara Duncan, Terre Haute North; and Outstanding Senior, an honorable mention went to Olivia Daugherty, West Vigo High School. Awards were presented during a broadcast on Facebook Live.
Administered by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, JAG is a state-based, national non-profit organization that assists high school students with earning their diploma. The annual conference allows JAG students to show off their talents and compete for financial prizes with their peers.
